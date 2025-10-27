Bellingham key for Real Madrid as it ended its losing streak against Barcelona

Bellingham has scored in consecutive matches, having found the net for the first time this season last Wednesday in the 1-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League. He has showed no signs of physical ailments and has been crucial in helping the team control the pace in midfield and attack.

Bellingham underwent surgery in the summer and didn’t play his first match until September when he came off the bench in a La Liga game against Espanyol. On Sunday, he made only his eighth appearance of the season.

“I feel very good,” Bellingham said. “I’ve worked hard these past few months with the physios and in the gym. I’m very happy now because I feel great and ready for what’s to come.”

Bellingham scored the winner against Barcelona thanks to clever positioning after a cross into the area. Teammate Éder Militão got to a long cross by Vinícius Júnior and headed the ball back toward the goal, finding a wide open Bellingham behind the defenders for an easy touch into an open net.

“These are my favorite goals,” the 22-year-old Bellingham said. “A lot of people say it’s luck but for me it’s how I understand the game. When the ball goes here or there position changes everything and I’m always ready if it comes to me. Militão got his head to it and then I was there to score.”

Bellingham helped Kylian Mbappé open the scoring. After receiving a ball near the midfield line, Bellingham quickly turned around a defender and sent Mbappé a perfect through ball between a couple of Barcelona players. Mbappé entered the area and calmly found the net.

“They play very high up the pitch,” Bellingham said. “We have Mbappé and it’s easier up front. I turned and passed and then he shot and scored.”

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso praised Bellingham and said he was expected to keep improving the more he plays.

“He’s had three very good games and we knew that before the last break he needed minutes to get going and get a feel for things,” Alonso said. “He’s done better than expected after the break. He’s a player who’s very much about feeling, transmitting and connecting. He’s played some very good games.”

The victory in the clasico put Alonso's team five points ahead of Barcelona in La Liga.

Madrid's next match is at home against Valencia in the league on Saturday.

