Bellingham and Foden back in England squad but no room for Alexander-Arnold

Bellingham has started all five of Real Madrid's games since the last international break, scoring in three of them, and looks to be fully recovered after missing the start of the season because of shoulder surgery.

Foden is back to his best form with Manchester City, too, scoring twice against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

There was a first call-up for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, while there was no place for Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England has already qualified for the World Cup after guaranteeing first place in its group with six wins out of six.

