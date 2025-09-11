Breaking: Shooter still at large after conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed at Utah university

Belarus frees 52 prisoners, Lithuanian president says

Belarus has freed 52 prisoners, including six Lithuanians, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on X
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

5 minutes ago
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Belarus has freed 52 prisoners, including six Lithuanians, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on X.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, about the release of prisoners.

“I am deeply grateful to the United States and personally to President @realDonaldTrump for their continued efforts to free political prisoners. 52 is a lot. A great many. Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!” Nauseda wrote Thursday.

