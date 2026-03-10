Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid win big in Champions League, Liverpool loses, Barcelona held

Liverpool needs to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in next week's second leg at Anfield and Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal's penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Galatasaray holds the advantage against Liverpool

First it was Juventus, and now Liverpool. Galatasaray is cutting a swath through European soccer's giants.

A 1-0 first-leg win in Istanbul gave the Turkish champion the advantage in this round-of-16 tie.

Mario Lemina's seventh-minute header secured the win for Galatasaray, which stunned Juventus with a 7-5 aggregate victory in the playoffs.

The second leg is at Anfield next Wednesday.

"We want to win there too, we want to reach the quarter-finals,” Lemina said.

It is the second time Galatasaray has beaten Liverpool this season, having won by the same scoreline in the league phase.

It had chances to take an even bigger lead to Merseyside, with Victor Osimhen's second-half strike ruled out for offside. Liverpool saw Ibrahima Konate's effort disallowed by VAR for handball.

“Liverpool is a huge club, full of quality players. We did what we had to do here. We won. But it’s not over,” Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk said.

