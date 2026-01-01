Baltimore's Lamar Jackson says he's playing Sunday at Pittsburgh: 'A hundred percent'

Jackson returned to practice Wednesday and was a full participant, but he didn't talk with reporters at the podium until Thursday. He said he's feeling good after missing last weekend's game at Green Bay because of a back injury.

That was the fourth game this season Jackson has missed, the first three because of hamstring problems. Jackson addressed some of the skepticism that's come his way lately regarding his willingness to play through pain.

“I never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with you," Jackson said. "I don't know where that noise came from.”

Jackson said he believes he has a good relationship with coach John Harbaugh and “absolutely” wants to be in Baltimore.

The Ravens need a win this weekend to make the playoffs after they entered the season as a popular Super Bowl pick.

