Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show is not being reconsidered, NFL commissioner says

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through.”

The Puerto Rican artist has been vocal in his opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies. He decided to do a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico, avoiding stops in the U.S. as a form of protest.

Trump on a conservative TV news network called the NFL’s decision crazy and ridiculous.

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl