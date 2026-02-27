Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong lead UConn to 46th straight win and another 30-win season

Ashlynn Shade had 12 points, Kayleigh Heckel had 11 points and Blanca Quinonez finished with 10 points and four steals for the Huskies (30-0, 19-0 Big East). The Huskies were presented with the Big East regular-season trophy following the game.

Summer Davis led Georgetown (14-16, 6-13) with 12 points. Khadee Hession added 11 points.

Fudd scored 13 points in the first quarter and Strong had 11 points in the second quarter as the Huskies took a 48-25 lead at halftime. The Huskies scored the first 13 points of the third quarter en route to beating Georgetown for the 42nd time in a row. It was also the 57th consecutive Big East regular-season victory for the Huskies.

Georgetown, which was 1-of-19 from 3-point range in the first meeting this season with the Huskies, took seven of its first 11 shots from behind the 3-point line. The Hoyas had four 3-pointers in the opening 7:55. They missed seven of their final eight 3-point attempts in the first half.

UConn has trailed for just 20:48 in its 15 home games this season. Only once did UConn trail after the first quarter at home. UConn finished 15-0 at home during the regular season. It was the 22nd time in program history that the Huskies had a perfect home record in the regular season.

Up next

Georgetown: Hosts DePaul on Sunday.

UConn: Plays St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

