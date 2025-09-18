Average rate on a 30-year mortgage falls again, dips to lowest level since early October

The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell again this week, echoing a decline in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut this year
FILE - A development of new homes in Eagleville, Pa., is shown on April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A development of new homes in Eagleville, Pa., is shown on April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Business
By ALEX VEIGA – AP Business Writer
6 minutes ago
X

The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell again this week, echoing a decline in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut this year.

The rate eased to 6.26% from 6.35% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.09%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also fell. The average rate slipped to 5.41% from 5.5% last week. A year ago, it was 5.15%, Freddie Mac said.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions to bond market investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage has been mostly declining since late July amid expectations that Fed would cut rates for the first time since last year.

As expected, the central bank delivered a quarter-point cut Wednesday and projected it would lower its benchmark rate twice more this year, reflecting growing concern over the U.S. job market.

In Other News
1
Miracle Walkers changing lives with 21-mile journey for Hope
2
Springfield schools celebrates, works to increase attendance rate
3
Suspect in critical condition, Springfield officer on leave following...
4
Springfield man sentenced to 11 years for rape of minor
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week