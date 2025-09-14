Authorities say over 100,000 at pro-Palestinian protests which forced early end to Spanish Vuelta

Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 people took part in the latest pro-Palestinian protest that interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta and forced organizers to cut the race short on Sunday to cap a campaign of disruptions to the Grand Tour cycling event
Protesters clash with police as they block the road trying to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernández)

Protesters clash with police as they block the road trying to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernández)
By TALES AZZONI – AP Sports Writer
10 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian protest that interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta and forced organizers to cut the race short on Sunday, capping a campaign of disruptions to the Grand Tour cycling event.

The central government’s representative for the Madrid region said that authorities estimated more than 100,000 people joined Sunday’s protest. The number could not be independently verified.

Fran Martín Aguirre added that two people were detained by police.

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

