Authorities charge 2 more suspects with attack on prominent DOGE employee

“This case underscores the escalating challenges that we face in confronting crime in Washington, D.C.,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said at a news conference on Monday.

Coristine was walking a woman to her car in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood when he was attacked by a group of teenagers who repeatedly punched and kicked him, authorities said. The suspects fled when they spotted a police officer nearby.

The attack on Coristine fueled President Donald Trump’s decision to flood Washington with a surge of patrols by federal agents and National Guard members.

Cotton-Powell and Taylor also are accused of participating in a separate attack and robbery of a man at a gas station shortly before they assaulted Coristine, Pirro said.

Cotton-Powell was arrested last Thursday. Taylor was arrested last Friday. Both are charged in D.C. Superior Court with attempted unarmed carjacking, robbery and assault with intent to commit a robbery.

Last Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced the two 15-year-old suspects to probation after they pleaded guilty to assaulting Coristine. Trump said it was a “terrible” decision not to incarcerate the teens.

“I think the judge should be ashamed of himself,” Trump said during an Oval Office appearance.