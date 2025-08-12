Australia's central bank cuts interest rate for third time this year to 3.6%

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for a third time this year to 3.6%, with inflation tamed and economic growth stalling.
The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its cash rate from 3.85%. The rate was cut from 4.1% in May. The reduction from 4.35% at its February board meeting was Australia’s first rate cut since October 2020.
The new rate is the lowest since March 2023 and the cut was widely anticipated as inflation continues to fall.
In Other News
1
Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest packed in crowds over weekend
2
Federal Medicaid policy shifts pressuring Rocking Horse in Springfield
3
Ohio Legislative Black Caucus to hold town hall at Clark State
4
Clark County issues proclamations for child support, emergency...
5
Rose Commons already a quarter full, nearing completion, says developer