Australian Open champion Madison Keys is upset in US Open's first round by Mexico's Renata Zarazua

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian Open champion Madison Keys has been undone by 89 unforced errors during a 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 loss to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The sixth-seeded Keys, who was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2017, made so many mistakes Monday, including 14 double-faults, that Zarazua needed to produce just eight winners to earn the biggest victory of her career.