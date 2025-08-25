Australian Open champion Madison Keys is upset in US Open's first round by Mexico's Renata Zarazua

Australian Open champion Madison Keys has been undone by 89 unforced errors during a 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 loss to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in the first round of the U.S. Open
Renata Zarazua, of Mexico, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Renata Zarazua, of Mexico, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Sports
40 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian Open champion Madison Keys has been undone by 89 unforced errors during a 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 loss to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The sixth-seeded Keys, who was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2017, made so many mistakes Monday, including 14 double-faults, that Zarazua needed to produce just eight winners to earn the biggest victory of her career.

The 82nd-ranked Zarazua had lost in either the first or second round in all eight of her previous Grand Slam appearances. Keys earned her first major championship at Melbourne Park in January, defeating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
2 Springfield events to raise overdose awareness
2
Local hospital among top in nation with Medicare, Medicaid rating
3
Clark County property values to increase 32% in 2026
4
Column: Fashion Faux Pas
5
More than 4,300 start first day of fall semester at Clark State