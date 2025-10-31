Auger-Aliassime ends Vacherot's impressive run at the Paris Masters

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime has reached 10 tour-level semifinals this season, going on to win titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels.

The Canadian will next meet Alex de Minaur or Alexander Bublik, playing their quarterfinal later Friday.

Also Friday, Jannik Sinner continues his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking when he faces fifth-seeded Ben Shelton. Sinner will return to No. 1 if he wins the tournament.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev faced 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev in the other quarterfinal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis