Aubrey ends wild Prescott-Wilson duel with FG as time expires in OT as Cowboys top Giants 40-37

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired in overtime after a tying 64-yarder to end regulation, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 to cap a thrilling back-and-forth between star quarterbacks Sunday.

The Cowboys (1-1) extended the winning streak against their NFC East rival to nine games — the longest active streak in the NFL among division opponents — and Prescott beat the Giants (0-2) for the 14th consecutive time since losing both starts against them as a rookie in 2016.

Schottenheimer — son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, a 200-game winner as an NFL coach — now needs 199 to catch his dad after spending a quarter-century as an NFL assistant.

“Told him that game was the epitome of him and his coaching staff, just the resiliency he has,” Prescott said. “He deserved that first win. Tough one to get. Fun one to get. Very fun one to get. I know he’ll never forget it. I won’t forget it. I’m sure every guy in that locker room won’t forget this one.”

Prescott was right about how his coach would feel.

“Cool way to win your first game,” Schottenheimer said. “The words that Dak and the players said to me after the game is why it's so special. I expect the first of many, but I'll remember this one forever because of the fight of these guys.”

Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five consecutive go-ahead TDs in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter, including a scoring toss apiece from Prescott and Wilson in the final minute.

Then Wilson made his only big mistake on a huge day — 450 yards passing, 2 shy of his career high, and three touchdowns a week after his Giants debut ended with New York as just the second NFL team to go three consecutive season openers without getting in the end zone.

The Giants just needed a field goal to win when Wilson threw an ill-advised deep ball with pressure, and Donovan Wilson intercepted it at the Dallas 30 with 2 minutes left in OT.

Dallas moved into what is chip-shot range for Aubrey on a 14-yard scramble from Prescott, who missed the final nine games of last season with a torn hamstring. Aubrey became the first with field goals as time ran out in regulation and overtime in the same game, and the sixth lead change of the fourth quarter and OT tied an NFL record.

“Told you I could run,” Prescott said. “Rehab went well, man. Felt good. Felt good.”

Rookie Cam Skattebo’s first career TD on a 1-yard plunge put the Giants up 23-20 early in the fourth quarter before Miles Sanders put Dallas back in front with a 4-yard run.

Wilson and Prescott took it from there.

After Wilson’s 32-yard scoring toss to Wan’Dale Robinson on fourth down with less than three minutes to go, Prescott led Dallas to George Pickens’ first TD with the Cowboys with 52 seconds remaining.

With Prescott standing on a bench imploring the crowd to make noise, Wilson dropped a perfect pass to Malik Nabers in the end zone with 25 seconds to go.

Prescott got the Cowboys to the New York 46-yard line, close enough for the second-longest kick of Aubrey’s career. He hit a 65-yarder — 1 yard shy of Justin Tucker’s NFL record — last season.

“I love watching boxing,” Wilson said. “We’re in a 17-round fight and we battled the first round and second round and got more to do. So I was really proud, to be able to answer the way that we did. I’ve been part of a lot of crazy games. I don’t know if I've been a part of one that crazy and that much grit.”

The wild fourth quarter overshadowed what had been a penalty fest to that point, courtesy mostly of the Giants.

Backup left tackle James Hudson III, playing because Andrew Thomas was out with a foot injury, drew four penalties in a span of six plays on New York's first drive, which covered 110 yards but ended in a field goal thanks to 60 yards on six penalties.

The Giants finished with 14 penalties for 160 yards, their most yardage since getting 175 against a team called the Boston Yankees in 1947. Dallas wasn't much better, finishing with 12 penalties for 106 yards.

Nabers finished 4 yards short of his career high with 167 yards on nine catches with two TDs. Robinson did have a career high with 142 yards on eight grabs.

Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb had his fourth consecutive 100-yard game going back to last season, finishing with 112 while making two contested catches in big moments in the dramatic fourth quarter.

Wilson was 30 of 41 while finishing with the second-most passing yards of his 14-year career. Prescott was 38 of 52 for 361 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Injuries

Giants: LB Darius Muasau was ruled out with a concussion in the second half.

Cowboys: WR KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys went to the locker room with a neck injury after returning a kickoff in the third quarter. ... C Cooper Beebe injured an ankle after halftime.

Up next

Giants: Kansas City in New York’s home opener next Sunday.

Cowboys: At Chicago next Sunday.

