Aubrey ends wild Prescott-Wilson duel with FG as time expires in OT as Cowboys top Giants 40-37

Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five go-ahead TDs in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

That included a go-ahead TD apiece for Prescott and Wilson in the final minute before Prescott got the Cowboys just far enough for Aubrey's tying kick on the last play of regulation.

Wilson, who threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Malik Nabers on a 48-yard TD for a 37-34 New York lead with 25 seconds remaining after Prescott threw a 6-yarder to George Pickens with 52 seconds to go.

The Giants just needed a field goal to win when Wilson threw an ill-advised deep ball with pressure, and Donovan Wilson intercepted at the Dallas 30 with 2 minutes left in OT. Prescott's 14-yard scramble moved Dallas into what is chip-shot range for the overpowering Aubrey.

The wild fourth quarter overshadowed what had been a penalty fest to that point, courtesy mostly of the Giants.

Backup left tackle James Hudson III, playing because Andrew Thomas was out with a foot injury, drew four penalties in a span of six plays on New York's first drive, which covered 110 yards but ended in a field goal thanks to 60 yards in penalties.

The Giants finished with 14 penalties for 160 yards, their most yardage since getting 175 against a team called the Boston Yankees in 1947. Dallas wasn't much better, finishing with 12 penalties for 106 yards.

Rookie Cam Skattebo’s first career TD on a 1-yard plunge put the Giants up 23-20 early in the fourth quarter before Miles Sanders put Dallas back in front with a 4-yard run.

Wilson and Prescott took it from there.

After Wilson’s 32-yard scoring toss to Wan’Dale Robinson on fourth down with less than three minutes to go, Prescott led Dallas to Pickens’ first TD with the Cowboys.

With Prescott standing on a bench imploring the crowd to make more noise, Wilson dropped a perfect pass into Nabers in the end zone with 25 seconds to go.

Prescott got the Cowboys to the New York 46-yard line, close enough for the second-longest kick of Aubrey’s career. He hit a 65-yarder — 1 yard shy of Justin Tucker’s NFL record — last season.

Nabers finished 4 yards short of his career high with 167 yards on nine catches with two TDs. Robinson did have a career high with 142 yards on 10 grabs.

Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb had his fourth consecutive 100-yard game going back to last season, finishing with 112 while making two contested catches in big moments in the dramatic fourth quarter.

Wilson was 30 of 41 while finishing with the second-most passing yards of his 14-year career. Prescott was 38 of 52 for 361 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Injuries

Giants: LB Darius Muasau was ruled out with a concussion in the second half.

Cowboys: WR KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys went to the locker room with a neck injury after returning a kickoff in the third quarter. ... C Cooper Beebe injured an ankle after halftime.

Up next

Giants: Kansas City in New York’s home opener next Sunday.

Cowboys: At Chicago next Sunday.

