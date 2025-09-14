Aubrey ends wild Prescott-Wilson duel with FG as time expires in OT as Cowboys top Giants 40-37

Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five go-ahead TDs in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

That included a go-ahead TD apiece for Prescott and Wilson in the final minute before Prescott got the Cowboys just far enough for Aubrey's tying kick on the last play of regulation.

Wilson, who threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Malik Nabors on a 48-yard TD for a 37-34 New York lead with 25 seconds remaining after Prescott threw a 6-yarder to George Pickens with 52 seconds to go.

The Giants just needed a field goal to win when Wilson threw an ill-advised deep ball with pressure, and Donovan Wilson intercepted at the Dallas 30 with 2 minutes left in OT. Prescott put Aubrey in chip-shot range with a 14-yard scramble.

