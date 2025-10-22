At least 63 people have been killed in a multiple vehicle crash in western Uganda, police say

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police said Wednesday.
The accident happened after midnight local time (2100 GMT Tuesday) on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.
Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision, which started when a bus driver attempted to overtake and hit a lorry head-on, according to police.
Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.
In Other News
1
Springfield event brings education, industry leaders together
2
Springfield teen on dirt bike hit by car dead of injuries
3
Clark State offers free GED prep courses for adults at 3 campuses
4
Springfield school health center to expand vision, dental care with...
5
Rhinestone Cowgirls show to round up legendary ladies of country