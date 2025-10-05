At least 5 dead in large-scale nighttime Russian strike on Ukraine

Four people died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine’s emergency service. The historic western city is often seen as a haven from the fighting and destruction further east. At least four more people sustained injuries, the emergency service said.

The strike left two districts without power and public transport suspended for a few hours early Sunday, mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported. He added that a business complex on the outskirts of Lviv was on fire following the strike.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a nighttime aerial assault killed a civilian woman and wounded nine other people including a 16-year-old girl, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov reported. He said Russia attacked with drones and guided aerial bombs.

Fedorov said the strike destroyed residential buildings and left some 73,000 households in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas without power.