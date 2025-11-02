At age 41, Marcedes Lewis becomes oldest tight end to play in NFL game

Lewis is the second-oldest active player in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 42 in December.

Lewis was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and promoted to the active roster Saturday.

Evan Engram and Adam Trautman are the Broncos’ only healthy tight ends with Lucas Krull (foot) on IR and Nate Adkins suffering a knee injury last weekend in Denver’s 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Adkins also routinely lined up at fullback and H-back, and Lewis has long been one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

Lewis was a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of UCLA in 2006, the same year that Broncos coach Sean Payton got his first head coaching gig in New Orleans. Lewis played 12 seasons in Jacksonville, five in Green Bay and the past two in Chicago, where he appeared in all 17 games last season.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl