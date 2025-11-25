Art Briles hired by Eastern New Mexico, 9 years after Baylor fired him amid scandal

An external investigation revealed in May 2016 that Baylor had for years mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations by students, including some against football players. Briles has said that he didn't cover up reports of assaults by his players. An NCAA infractions report in 2021 ripped him for failing to look into horrific and potentially criminal allegations, but he wasn't found guilty of any NCAA violations.

When asked how different his perspective is 10 years after his last college season, Briles responded, “I think I’m certainly a lot more knowledgeable about every situation.”

“Really, I’m just more concerned about the next chapter and not the last chapter,” he said. “I’ve kind of learned through the process that a lot of times less said is best said, because a lot of times if you say stuff it can be construed however anybody wants to look at it.”

Briles, who turns 70 next month, was hired as offensive coordinator at Grambling State in 2022, but stepped down less than a week later, saying he didn't want to be a distraction at the prominent HBCU. Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson had attempted to hire Briles as the program’s OC in 2019, but university administration eventually vetoed the move.

After coaching professional football in Italy, Briles return to Texas and was the head coach at Mount Vernon High School for two seasons (2019-20).

The athletic director at Eastern New Mexico is Kevin Fite, who was the associate AD for compliance and eligibility at Houston when Briles was coach there before going to Baylor. Briles had a 34-28 record at Houston from 2003-07, then was 65-37 with the Bears from 2008-15.

Fite said he and Briles are committed to working together to create the best possible experience for players and the entire student and university community.

"That will involve winning,” Fite said. “That winning will do a lot for this campus and its students. I understand that this is a unique and surprising hire.”

Eastern New Mexico just completed its second consecutive 3-8 season. The Greyhounds fired coach Kelley Lee, who was 32-34 in his six seasons over two stints (2017-19 and 2023-25).

Fite said he heard from many current and former coaches and ADs, and even pastors, in support of Briles.

“I trust him to lead this football program with a high amount of integrity,” he said. “What I would want our university community to understand is that I know Art Biles. I know his family. I know his commitment to impacting the lives of young people. I know he is a tremendous leader. I know that he has changed the lives of many of his players in a very positive way. I know his former players and co-workers love him. I know he is a winner.”

The university is located about 250 miles from Briles' hometown of Rule, Texas.

Baylor paid Briles more than $15 million after firing him. He later acknowledged making mistakes and apologized for “some bad things” that happened under his watch.

Briles' son-in-law, Jeff Lebby, is Mississippi State's head coach. His son, Kendal, is the offensive coordinator at TCU.

