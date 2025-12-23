Arsenal beats Crystal Palace in penalty shootout to reach League Cup semifinals

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time
Arsenal players celebrate after winning in a penalty shootout the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Sports
31 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time Tuesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Maxence Lacroix’s spot kick to seal the shootout victory at Emirates Stadium.

Lacroix's own goal in the 80th minute had given Arsenal the lead before Marc Guehi equalized for Palace deep into stoppage time.

Manchester City will play defending champion Newcastle in the other semifinal.

