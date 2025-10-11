Arrest made in Alabama capital city shooting that left 2 dead and 12 injured last weekend

Rival gunmen opened fire on each other late Saturday night, leading to the deaths of a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, police said. Investigators determined that multiple people fired weapons in a crowd just after the Tuskegee University-Morehouse College rivalry football game ended blocks away.

The shooting began when someone targeted one of the 14 victims, prompting multiple people to pull their own weapons and start firing back, police said. Seven of the 14 victims were under 20, and the youngest was 16. At least two of the victims were armed.

Multiple weapons and shell cases were recovered from the scene, officials said.