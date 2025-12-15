Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men's poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991

The top 10 was largely unchanged, with No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 8 Houston swapping spots from last week the only new wrinkle. No. 3 Duke (three) and No. 4 Iowa State (one) were the only other teams to earn first-place votes.

UConn and Purdue were next after the Cyclones, and Michigan State and BYU rounded out the top 10.

The Cornhuskers (11-0) had the week's biggest jump of eight spots after Saturday's win at then-No. 13 Illinois on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. That marked the highest ranking for the program since it was No. 11 in March 1991 for the final poll of that season.

The now-No. 18 Illini and 23rd-ranked Florida had the week's biggest slides, with each falling five spots.

Georgia was the lone new addition to the poll, moving in at No. 25 to replace UCLA.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball