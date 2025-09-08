Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga shine at the MTV VMAs with wins and performances

Gaga, the night’s top nominee, kicked things off by winning artist of the year before later delivering on her promise to perform. She hit the stage at Madison Square Garden after her acceptance speech, which sent the audience into a frenzy at the UBS Arena where the VMAs were being held.

In her earlier remarks, Gaga stressed the deeper meaning of artistry.

“Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world,” said Gaga, who performed “Abracadabra” and “The Dead Dance,” a single from the Netflix series “Wednesday.” “Being an artist is a discipline and craft into reaching someone’s heart where it grows its roots, reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to smile, dance, cry.”

She dedicated the award to her fans and paid homage to her fiance, Michael Polansky, who co-executive produced her latest album, “Mayhem.”

“Creating with you has been a beautiful thing,” she said.

Tributes to Mariah Carey and Ozzy Osbourne

Mariah Carey basked in the love of her fans and reflected on her storied career as she accepted the Video Vanguard Award. Grande presented the honor with a heartfelt tribute, calling Carey “the soundtrack of our lives.”

Grande then added “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen. And that’s Mariah.”

While taking the stage in a satin gold robe that gave way to a glittering bodysuit and matching heels, Carey delivered a career-spanning medley of hits from “Fantasy” to “We Belong Together” to “Obsessed.” The performance also spotlighted tracks from her landmark 10th album, “The Emancipation of Mimi,” which recently turned 20.

“I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight,” Carey said before she jokingly asked. “I have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for? I'm just kidding. Thank you. I love you.”

The late Ozzy Osbourne was celebrated in fitting fashion when some of rock’s biggest names took the stage in his honor. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, British firebrand YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt united to deliver a medley of Osbourne's greatest hits including “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

Osbourne's son, Jack and several of his children, shared a video message to viewers about the beloved musician.

“I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers,” Jack Osbourne said.

“In the words of our papa, ‘Let’s go crazy,’” Ozzy Osbourne's grandkids added, referring to his popular song “Crazy Train.”

Osbourne became a household name on MTV — also the home of the VMAs — with his family’s hit reality series “The Osbournes,” which ran from 2002 to 2005. That same year, the Prince of Darkness cemented his legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As the tribute ended, the performers yelled “Ozzy forever, man!”

Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin shout out MTV history

Busta Rhymes was honored with the first ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award during the show and performed several of his hits including “Gimme Some More,” “Scenario,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II.” He was also joined by Joyner Lucas, Papoose and GloRilla as they helped perform the songs with him.

During his speech, Rhymes paid tribute to the late Ananda Lewis, the former MTV and BET host who became a beloved television personality in the 1990s with her warmth and authenticity.

“An incredible woman that loved me and she loved us,” he said of Lewis, who died in June after being diagnosed with breast cancer. “She loved the culture very much. I miss her very much. The late, great, incredible Royal Empress, Ananda Lewis.”

Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon Award following an electric performance on the main stage. He spoke about his 40-year career in music, dedicating the award to his four kids.

Martin’s set served as an anniversary tribute coming 25 years after his breakout VMAs debut in 1999, when he made history as the first male Latin artist to win best pop video.

“I started when I was a baby working and we’re still here,” he marveled, adding: “We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”

Doja Cat kicks off energetic VMAs

The VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, kicked off with a freewheeling spirit. During Cool J’s opening monologue, a video of Doja Cat mimicking ’80s MTV personality Max Headroom interrupted him. Her message transitioned seamlessly into a performance that kicked off with a solo by Kenny G.

Doja Cat, who was seen casually chewing on her lipstick on the red carpet, pranced across the stage performing “Jealous Type” to raucous applause.

Going into the show, history was on the line with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé vying to become the most awarded artist in VMAs history. Each have 30 and were only nominated in the artist of the year category, so Gaga's win will leave them tied for another year.

Other performers included Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Alex Warren, J Balvin, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr.

The 2025 MTV VMAs was broadcast by CBS for the first time.