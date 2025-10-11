Arch Manning and Texas get much-needed 23-6 win over No. 6 Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry

Texas retained the Golden Hat trophy and should get back into the next poll on Sunday. More importantly, the Longhorns avoided a loss that likely would have ended any realistic chance of getting into the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

John Mateer was 20-of-38 passing with three interceptions in his return to the lineup for Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1) only 17 days after surgery on his throwing (right) hand.

Niblett worked up the sideline in front of the Texas bench, and after making a cut inside near midfield bounced off a teammate and continued his sprint to the end zone for a 20-6 lead with 9:59 left.

When the Sooners gained 38 yards on three plays to the Texas 27 on the ensuing drive, Mateer had an incompletion before being sacked on consecutive plays and then had another incompletion on fourth-and-22. They finished with only 258 total yards.

Mason Shipley kicked field goals of 22, 48 and 39 yards for the Longhorns. He had two long misses, the first a 55-yard attempt that ricocheted off the right upright, and was later short on a 56-yard attempt.

Tate Sandell kicked a 42-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive for the Sooners. He made it 6-0 with a 41-yarder in the second quarter, but they didn't score again.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: The Sooners have now lost back-to-back games against their biggest rival for the first time since 2008 and 2009. Before a 34-3 loss last year in the game at the State Fair of Texas, they had won five of six against Texas, including the 2018 Big 12 championship game.

Texas: Quintrevion Wisner was a workhorse for the Longhorns, running 22 times for 94 yards and catching five passes for 34 yards. The Longhorns, who had gained only 20 yards on 14 plays their first three possessions of the game, opened the second half with scoring drives of 75 and 65 yards. Those included seven consecutive third-down conversions, one from their own 8 when Manning was scrambling sideways on the goal line before throwing a 21-yard pass to Parker Livingstone along the sideline.

Up next

Oklahoma plays next Saturday at South Carolina, which won 35-9 in Norman last season in their first meeting.

Texas plays at Kentucky for the first time next Saturday. The only two previous meetings were wins by the Longhorns at home.

