Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million defamation judgment against Trump

24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a civil jury's finding that Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for his repeated social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist after she accused him of sexual assault.

In a ruling issued Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump's appeal of the defamation award, finding that the “jury's damages awards are fair and reasonable.”

The $83.3 million defamation judgment was awarded by a civil jury over Trump's repeated attacks on Carroll, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store in the 1990s.

A separate jury also awarded Carroll in $5 million in a 2023 sexual assault and defamation verdict.

Trump’s lawyers had asked for a new trial.

