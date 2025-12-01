AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Jersey City’s mayoral runoff election

Solomon was first elected to the council in 2017 after stints as an adjunct professor in Jersey City. He previously worked in the offices of longtime Boston Mayor Thomas Menino and then-Newark Mayor Cory Booker, now a U.S. senator. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015 but says he is now “completely healthy.”

McGreevey was elected governor in 2001 after serving in the state legislature. He resigned in 2004 and came out as gay after admitting an extramarital affair with a male staffer whom he appointed as a state homeland security adviser. The aide denied the affair and instead said the governor had sexually harassed him. McGreevey now bills himself as a “champion of second chances,” citing his work as executive director of a nonprofit that provides services to those adjusting to society after serving in prison, addiction treatment or combat duty.

Solomon received about 29% of the vote in the general election, compared with about 25% for McGreevey. Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea received about 22% of the vote, while former Jersey City Board of Education President Mussab Ali received about 18%. Three other candidates split the remaining vote. O’Dea, Ali and sixth-place finisher Christina Freeman have endorsed Solomon. Fifth-place finisher and Jersey City Council President Joyce Watterman endorsed McGreevey.

McGreevey has spent about $2.5 million on his campaign, compared with about $1.3 million for Solomon.

Democratic then-Vice President Kamala Harris received about 73% of the vote in Jersey City in the 2024 presidential election. Democratic then-U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill received about 82% in the 2025 gubernatorial election.

It is uncommon for a former governor to run for mayor, but McGreevey is at least the third to seek local office in the past year. Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lost the race for New York City mayor to Zohran Mamdani on Nov. 4. In Delaware, Democrat John Carney was elected mayor of Wilmington in November 2024 after serving two terms as governor, four terms in the U.S. House and two terms as lieutenant governor.

Here’s a look at what to expect on Tuesday:

Runoff election day

The runoff election for mayor of Jersey City will be held Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot

The AP will provide vote results for the mayoral runoff and declare a winner. Solomon and McGreevey are the only candidates.

Who gets to vote

Any registered voter in Jersey City may participate in the mayoral runoff election.

What do turnout and advance vote look like

There were about 170,000 voters registered in Jersey City for the Nov. 4 election. Turnout for the mayoral general election was about 38% of registered voters. About 39% of the vote was cast early or by absentee ballot.

As of Nov. 26, about 3,000 mail absentee ballots had been returned. There is no early in-person voting for this election.

How long does vote-counting usually take?

The AP first reported results in the Nov. 4 mayoral election at 8:03 p.m. ET, three minutes after polls closed. The last update of the night was at 11:51 p.m. ET, with about 92% of the total vote counted.

