Anthony Richardson injured as Colts fall to Ravens 24-16 in their preseason opener

LaJohntay Wester scored on an 87-yard punt return, fellow rookie Tyler Loop kicked a 52-yard field goal and Rasheen Ali added a long kickoff return to lift Baltimore to a 24-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

“Obviously, what LaJohntay did was awesome,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You see Rasheen hit that kick return was good. That was big field position for us.”

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exited on their second offensive possession of this preseason opener with a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand. Daniel Jones relieved him, and Riley Leonard came on in the second half to guide Indianapolis to its lone touchdown.

Richardson went 2 for 3 for 21 yards in his brief outing. Jones went 10 of 21 for 144 yards, and Leonard was 12 of 24 for 92 yards with an interception.

“I made some plays on my feet, but I think I can’t rely on that. In certain situations, you have to go through your reads and trust these guys,” said Leonard, who led Notre Dame to the national title game last season. "They were getting open for me, so I just had to find them. You can’t always just use that as a bailout escape route in the NFL. That’s what I’m learning.”

Cooper Rush started for the Ravens and threw for just 16 yards. Devin Leary passed for 43. Each was intercepted once.

“We'd like to pass for more than 59 yards. I assure you,” Harbaugh said.

But the Indianapolis quarterback situation was always the more compelling aspect of this game. After leading the Colts to a field goal on their opening drive, Richardson left with an injured finger in the middle of their second possession after being sacked by David Ojabo.

Jones came in and played the rest of the first half but could not lead the Colts to the end zone.

“Got to be ready to go. That’s part of the game,” Jones said. “Some good, some bad. Caught a rhythm there I think at points, and we were moving the ball well, executing, but a couple things here and there kept us from getting in the end zone.”

Derrick Henry joined Jackson in sitting this game out for the Ravens, but Keaton Mitchell showed he could be a useful backup for Baltimore this season. He broke away for a 23-yard run, then scored from 22 yards out two plays later to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead.

Wester, who was drafted in the sixth round this year out of Colorado, made it 14-3 with his touchdown on special teams. He apparently called his shot to some extent in practice.

“He said he was going to take one to the crib, and he did it,” Mitchell said.

Wester also contributed a 30-yard reception in the second half.

Ali added a 69-yard kickoff return late in the first half, setting up his own 2-yard TD run that gave the Ravens a 21-9 halftime lead.

Indianapolis scored in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Khalil Herbert.

Kicking update

Spencer Shrader made three field goals for Indianapolis but also hit the left upright from 52 yards in the second quarter. Maddux Trujillo did not get to try a field goal but made an extra point in the second half.

Loop, the rookie draft pick trying to replace Justin Tucker for Baltimore, missed his first field goal try from 46, but then connected in the fourth quarter to give the Ravens an eight-point lead.

Injuries

Baltimore DB Bilhal Kone was carted off in the first quarter with a severe knee injury that is expected to keep him out for the season.

Up next

Baltimore's next preseason game is at Dallas on Aug. 16. Indianapolis hosts Green Bay that same day.

