British boxer Anthony Joshua initially staying in Nigeria to recuperate after crash

Joshua was released from a Lagos hospital on Wednesday afternoon, and he paid his respects to his deceased friends at the morgue.

His promoter, Matchroom Boxing, told The Associated Press on Thursday: “As reported, Anthony was released from hospital last night and will remain in Nigeria over the coming days.”

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and he briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said Wednesday that Joshua had been discharged after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from “home.”

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media playing table tennis together.

Steve Douglas in Manchester, England, contributed to this report.

