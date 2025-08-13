Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base

The significance of the feat — and particularly because of the former teammate who hit the ball at him — wasn't lost on the Angels shortstop.

“I was telling my guys, I think that was more exciting than hitting two home runs yesterday,” said Neto, who indeed homered twice while the Halos beat the Dodgers on Monday.

“Honestly, I think it was pretty cool," he added. "I like hitting home runs, but making a play like that in a situation where you have one of the best hitters up to bat with first and second, no outs, and to be able to make a play like that, it was pretty special.”

Miguel Rojas was on second and Dalton Rushing was on first when Ohtani hit a drive right up the middle past reliever Brock Burke.

Neto caught the liner and stepped on the bag in stride to get Rojas, who had no chance. Neto quickly threw to first, where Nolan Schanuel adroitly tagged out Rushing as the Dodgers rookie attempted to sneak back after advancing too far.

“I caught the ball, stepped on second, and as I was looking to first, I saw the guy kind of still puzzled at first, so I threw the ball over there hoping Nolan could make a play, and he did,” Neto said. “I actually told Nolan that if he messed that one up — because that was the first (triple play) ever in my life — if he messed that up, we were going to have some words.”

Neto was joking about threatening his teammate and friend, but he was serious about never seeing a triple play in person before.

“I’ve only seen it on YouTube and on TikTok and everything,” he said.

Neto’s brilliance and Schanuel’s adroit tag kept the score tied 5-5.

Rushing stepped awkwardly on first base and fell hard to the dirt after trying to avoid the tag. The rookie catcher stayed down for a long moment, but stayed in the game.

“I banged my head a little bit,” Rushing said. “It was more frustration of the situation than anything. But I’m good to go.”

The Angels’ triple play was only the club's second since 1997. They also did it on Aug. 18, 2023, against Tampa Bay in a game that also featured Schanuel's MLB debut.

The triple play also was another theatrical blow in a rough summer stretch for the Dodgers, who are mired in a 12-20 slump since July 4 with an underperforming lineupand an injury-riddled bullpen.

This third consecutive loss dropped the Dodgers (68-52) into a first-place tie with the San Diego Padres atop the NL West, putting a somber mood on the visitors' clubhouse.

“I thought Miggy did a fine job,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s just one of those things that it was right at Neto and where he was at, at second base. But Dalton has got to get back. The ball is in front of him, and vaulting towards second base, that’s something that can’t happen.”

Ohtani and the Dodgers didn't give up after the triple play: The three-time MVP hit a tiebreaking homer, his 43rd of the season, when he came up in the ninth.

But the Angels wouldn't quit. They tied it on Schanuel's sacrifice fly in the ninth and won it on Jo Adell's high-chopping single in the 10th.

The sub-.500 Angels have improbably dominated the Freeway Series this season, winning all five meetings with the defending World Series champions.

A season sweep won't be easy: Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers on Wednesday, and Neto knows what to expect.

“Especially with him hitting a homer after that, I definitely (ticked) him off, but that’s OK,” Neto said with a grin. “I’ve got to face him tomorrow on the mound, so just enjoy this one for a couple more hours, then come in tomorrow ready to go.”

