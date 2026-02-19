Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

A U.K. police force says it has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office
7 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A UK police force has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said it was “assessing” reports that the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ the statement said. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

