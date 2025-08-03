Americans finish strong with a relay record at swim worlds

SINGAPORE (AP) — The United States, which had a frustrating swim world championships, ended on a high note Sunday with a record in the women's 4x100 medley in the last event of the eight-day championships.
The Americans swam a record time of 3 minutes, 49.34 seconds, breaking their own old record of 3:49.63.
The United States finished with nine gold medals — one more than Australia — but has battled a case of “acute gastroenteritis” picked up at a training camp in Thailand.
The malady clearly affected the team's up-and-down performances in the eight days in Singapore.
