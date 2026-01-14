American international Sam Coffey signs for Man City

Coffey, who won Olympic gold and the SheBelieves Cup with the USWNT, was described by City as one of the best players in the world.

“Sam is playing at the top of her game, and I think her decision to come here shows the incredible progress we’ve made as a club and the ambitions we have moving forward,” said City director of football Therese Sjogran.

City hopes the 27-year-old Coffey will help lead the club to the Women's Super League title this season, with Andree Jeglertz’s team currently top of the standings. Its only league title came back in 2016, with Chelsea dominating the division over the past 11 years.

“It’s a club with so much history, so much success, so much influence in the city," Coffey said about City. “I think it’s also a place that just has proven its investment in women’s soccer and being a part of this movement that is going on."

Coffey won the NWSL championship with Portland.

“Sam’s reputation as one of the world’s best speaks for itself, and we’re delighted she’s chosen to come here ahead of other potential suitors," Sjogran said. “We believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive at City and, more broadly, the WSL, and we’re excited to see how she can elevate our already superb squad of players."

