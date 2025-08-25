American accused of offering sensitive information on US military to China indicted in Germany

The man worked between 2017 and early 2023 for a civilian contractor of the U.S. Defense Department, and worked at an unidentified U.S. military facility in Germany from at least 2020 onward, prosecutors said in a statement.

He is accused of contacting Chinese authorities repeatedly in the summer of 2024 and offering to provide sensitive U.S. military information for Chinese intelligence.

German media have reported that the suspect apparently didn't manage to transfer any data to Chinese authorities before his arrest.

The court in Koblenz will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial and, if so, when.