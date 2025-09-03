Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open after 6-0, 6-0 loss to her in Wimbledon's final

Amanda Anisimova has upset Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0, 6-0 score