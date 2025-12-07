Alice Robinson of New Zealand leads World Cup giant slalom after 1st run, Mikaela Shiffrin in mix

The 24-year-old Robinson has made herself right at home on North American snow. She won Saturday's GS at Mont-Tremblant after taking the victory in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Nov. 29.

There are six racers all within a second of Robinson, including Shiffrin at No. 6. Shiffrin holds the women's World Cup record for giant slalom wins with 22.

Shiffrin hasn't been on the giant slalom podium since suffering her scary crash in the discipline in November 2024 at Killington, Vermont. She sustained a puncture wound and severe damage to her oblique muscles. She also has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder in the GS because of the crash.

Shiffrin finished sixth in the event Saturday.

Valerie Grenier of Canada, who was third on her home course the day before, didn't finish her first run Sunday.

The next stop for the women's tour is next weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for two downhill races and a super-G.

