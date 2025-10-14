Alec and Stephen Baldwin escape injury after their vehicle hits a tree in New York

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Alec Baldwin and his younger brother Stephen escaped injury when their vehicle struck a tree in New York.

In a video posted to Instagram late Monday, Alec Baldwin said he was driving his wife's Range Rover in East Hampton on Monday when he was cut off by a garbage truck "the size of a whale.” The 67-year-old actor and his 59-year-old brother and fellow actor were in the vehicle on their way back from attending the Hamptons International Film Festival, where Alec Baldwin serves as co-chair of the Executive Committee.