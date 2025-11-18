Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals because of hamstring injury

The decision was recommended by doctors, he said.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I won’t be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna,” Alcaraz said on X. “I have an edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete."

He was hurt during last week’s ATP Finals and was diagnosed with muscle overload and swelling of his right hamstring.

Alcaraz said he was returning home with a “heavy heart.”

“I’ve always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup."

Alcaraz made his Davis Cup debut in 2022 and has a 6-2 overall record, 5-1 in singles. Spain's last triumph was in 2019.

He also didn't play in the 2023 Davis Cup because of fitness issues. Last year, Alcaraz and Spain were eliminated in the opening round of the Final 8 at home in Malaga, spoiling the final match of Rafael Nadal’s storied career.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz has said he wants “to win the Davis Cup one day … because for me, it’s a really important, important tournament.”

He was set to lead Spain in Bologna on Thursday against the No. 4-seeded Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The Czechs include top-20 players Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik. They eliminated the United States in the qualifying round in September.

On Sunday, Alcaraz had already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking before losing to Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the ATP Finals. He also finished No. 1 in 2022, the youngest ever at 19.

This year he won the French Open and U.S. Open and has six grand slam titles.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis