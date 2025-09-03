Aid agencies tell countries to fund Afghanistan after earthquake

It’s the latest crisis to beset the country, and the third strong quake since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The United Kingdom is giving 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to help. This money will go to aid organizations and not the Taliban government, which the U.K. doesn't recognize. South Korea on Wednesday said that it would provide $1 million through the United Nations.

A further $11 million is being released through funds overseen by the U.N. and the European Union, while development agencies are channeling money through nongovernmental organizations or charities.

But many traditional donor countries have yet to come forward with financial assistance. The U.S. was once the largest humanitarian funder to Afghanistan until it gutted this support earlier this year.

“Afghans are weary of this never-ending crisis upon crisis, which they have to meet with dwindling external help and their own often desperate efforts,” said Thamindri De Silva, national director of World Vision Afghanistan.

“International governments are queasy about investing in the longer-term solutions that can address the drivers of crises, such as the lack of preparedness, rural health care, and fragile infrastructure that made the impacts of these earthquakes so devastating.”

World Vision has launched a private fundraising campaign, De Silva added.

Some governments and ambassadors have pledged assistance in kind to Afghanistan. India is sending tents and food. The United Arab Emirates dispatched a rescue team and essential relief supplies.

Taliban authorities have appealed for international help despite restricting and, in some cases, interfering with the work of NGOs.

International funding to Afghanistan has fallen dramatically since the Taliban takeover, and just 28% of the humanitarian funding target has been met this year.

Local resources were stretched to breaking point, and the lack of money was limiting the scale and speed of the response to the quake, said Jacopo Caridi, the country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Rescue teams have struggled to reach affected communities in Kunar, the worst-affected province, hampered by rockfalls and landslides. Some are walking for hours to deliver aid and medicine, often up steep hills. People from surrounding areas have rushed in to help.

“The earthquake is not a stand-alone disaster,” Caridi said. “It hit communities that were already struggling with displacement, food insecurity, drought, and the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries. Our teams in Kunar report that families are sleeping in the open, enduring repeated aftershocks.”

On Wednesday, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters that more than 25 square kilometers (around 10 square miles) of land was contaminated by mines and explosive ordnance in earthquake-affected areas because of years of conflict.

He said that assessments of the quake’s impact and response efforts have been “very challenging” because of blocked roads, but the distribution of food and shelter materials and health assistance has started. The priorities are shelter, medical supplies, drinking water, food and sanitation.

“The needs remain immense, and we call on all those who are able to provide support for the earthquake response to do so,” he added.

Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report from the United Nations.