Adolis García among 66 non-tender free agents, while Jonathan India tops 34 agreeing to contracts

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas outfielder Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Josh Sborz were among 66 players who became free agents Friday when they weren't offered 2026 contracts.

New York Yankees relievers Mark Leiter Jr., Ian Hamilton, Scott Effross and Jake Cousins also were cut loose along with Boston first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, Houston infielder/outfielder Ramón Urías and Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman.