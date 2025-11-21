Adolis García among 66 non-tender free agents, while Jonathan India tops 34 agreeing to contracts

Texas outfielder Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Josh Sborz were among 66 players who became free agents Friday when they weren’t offered 2026 contracts
FILE - Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, surrounded by teammates and staff, holds up the Commissioner's Trophy during a World Series baseball championship celebration, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, surrounded by teammates and staff, holds up the Commissioner's Trophy during a World Series baseball championship celebration, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Sports
By RONALD BLUM – AP Baseball Writer
22 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas outfielder Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Josh Sborz were among 66 players who became free agents Friday when they weren't offered 2026 contracts.

New York Yankees relievers Mark Leiter Jr., Ian Hamilton, Scott Effross and Jake Cousins also were cut loose along with Boston first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, Houston infielder/outfielder Ramón Urías and Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman.

Thirty-four players agreed to contracts ahead of the non-tender deadline, led by Kansas City infielder Jonathan India ($8 million), newly acquired Atlanta utilityman Mauricio Dubón ($6.1 million) and Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt ($4.5 million), who will miss all or most of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Others reaching deals included New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor ($3.8 million), Detroit outfielder Matt Vierling ($3,255,000) and Tigers catcher Jake Rogers ($3.05 million).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

In Other News
1
Wittenberg’s new director of international education looks to expand...
2
Wittenberg to improve security cameras on campus
3
Clark County Public Library Director to retire next week
4
Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in...
5
Final beam signed by faculty, staff placed for Cedarville’s new...