Adele will make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s adaptation of ‘Cry to Heaven’

Rice’s novel, first published in 1982, is set the world of the opera in 18th century Italy and follows two characters from very different backgrounds: one born a peasant, the other a Venetian noble.

“Cry to Heaven” will be the third feature for Ford, who made his directing debut with the romantic drama “A Single Man” in 2009, followed by the psychological thriller “Nocturnal Animals” in 2016. The movie is currently in pre-production for a release in late fall 2026.

As with his previous features, Ford is financing “Cry to Heaven” himself. In 2016, he told The Associated Press: “I will only ever make a movie if I control the underlying rights.”