Actor Michael Keaton to be honored as Man of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding theater group

Hasty Pudding Theatricals gives out its Man and Woman of the Year awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

The Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning actor is known for roles in such films as “Batman,” “Birdman,” “Beetlejuice” and “Spotlight.” More recently Keaton has starred in and directed the short film “Sweetwater” and starred in and was executive producer on the eight-part Hulu miniseries “Dopesick.”

“He was Batman, then Birdman, and now, most importantly, he’s a Pudding man!” Hasty Pudding producer Eloise Tunnell said in a statement. “Keaton is no stranger to being a superhero, but let’s see if that training earns him a Pudding Pot. We cannot wait to welcome him on February 6th: until then, don’t say his name three times!”

Actor Jon Hamm won the award last year. Other recent honorees have included Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds.

Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year, which dates to 1951, will be awarded Feb. 13 to Australian actor Rose Byrne.