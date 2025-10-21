Activist investor group that includes Travis Kelce aims to revive struggling Six Flags

Shares in the Charlotte, North Carolina-based Six Flags surged 17.7% on the news. The shares added another 5.1% gain in after-hours trading. Even with Tuesday’s rally, the company’s shares are down about 47% so far this year.

Six Flags reported a loss of $319.4 million for the first half of the year. The company said attendance fell 9% in the three months ended June 29, due partly to bad weather and a “challenged consumer” in most of the markets it operates in.

The investor group also includes consumer executive Glenn Murphy and technology executive Dave Habiger.

Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, said in a statement that he grew up going to Six Flags amusement parks.

“The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up,” he said.