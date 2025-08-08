Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta, authorities say

The university told students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the area, according to the alert.

Atlanta police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

“We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the deli’s name is spelled General Muir, not General Miur.