Aces' A'ja Wilson earns a historic fourth WNBA MVP award, AP source says

Wilson also won the award last season as the unanimous choice and in 2020 and 2022. Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson all won the award three times. Wilson and former Houston Comets star Cynthia Cooper were the only ones to win the award unanimously. Cooper was the only other player to win it in consecutive years, doing so in the first two seasons of the WNBA (1997, 98).

Wilson again led the league in scoring (23.4 points per game) as well as blocked shots (2.3) and helped the Aces win their last 16 regular-season games, earning the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas, Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell and Atlanta's Allisha Gray were the other finalists for the award.

Wilson was honored as the AP Player of the Year earlier this month.

