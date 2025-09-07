Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium with Steelers after disappointing Jets stint

Rodgers is making his debut with the Steelers on Sunday to begin his 21st NFL season after a failed stint with the Jets that included Super Bowl dreams and mostly disappointing results.

Rodgers, released by the Jets during the offseason when the new regime of coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey decided to go in a different direction at quarterback, downplayed any revenge angles leading up to the game — as did the Jets.

During warmups two hours before kickoff, Rodgers — wearing a black cap and a black and gold Steelers hoodie — was greeted by several of his former teammates and got big hugs from running back Breece Hall, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, among others.

Rodgers is the headliner in the season-opening matchup, and for good reason. After all, his trade to the Jets during the offseason in 2023 made them instant championship contenders and a constant topic of conversation.

But four snaps into his debut in New York — moments after he carried the American field onto the field in pregame introductions — Rodgers went down with a torn left Achilles tendon and the Jets' Super Bowl dreams immediately fizzled.

Rodgers made it back last season and threw 28 touchdown passes with 3,897 yards passing — both rank third for a single season in franchise history. But he lacked some mobility early in his return and then dealt with a few additional leg injuries, including a significant hamstring ailment.

The Jets’ offense with Rodgers struggled to produce, the defense was a shell of its formerly dominant self and it cost both general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh their jobs in the middle of a 5-12 season.

In what turned out to be his final appearance with New York, Rodgers threw a season-high four touchdown passes in a win over Miami on Jan. 5 at MetLife Stadium. He became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 500 regular-season touchdown passes in that game.

He was told in February he would be released by the Jets — and Rodgers later balked at how the team handled his departure. Four months later, he decided to continue his playing career and signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers.

And he'll be facing Justin Fields, who was Pittsburgh's starter early last season and led the Steelers to a 4-2 start before he sat in place of a healthy Russell Wilson. Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in March.

The game marks the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks in Week 1 on both sides are facing the teams for which they started the season opener the previous year.

Rodgers and Fields are also the seventh and eighth quarterbacks overall to do so, according to Sportradar.

