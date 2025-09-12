Aaron Judge hits his 362nd career homer, passing Joe DiMaggio for 4th in New York Yankees history

BOSTON (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 362nd home run on Friday night, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio and taking sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s career list.

One game after Judge homered twice to tie DiMaggio with President Donald Trump at Yankee Stadium to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Yankees captain hit the second pitch he saw from Boston's Lucas Giolito over the Green Monster in left-center field at Fenway Park.