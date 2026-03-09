A sweeping biography of Robert McNamara wins $50,000 book prize

“Philip and William Taubman’s ‘McNamara at War’ is a modern American epic chronicling Robert McNamara’s life in the mode of the classical Greek tragic cycle — arete (excellence), hubris (arrogance), ate (reckless folly), and nemesis (punishment of the prideful) — in the context of another tumultuous and divisive time in our nation’s history," Agnes Hsu-Tang, board chair of The New York Historical, said in a statement.

Robert McNamara, who served as defense secretary for seven years over two Democratic administrations, left the Pentagon in February 1968, three months after President Lyndon Johnson announced McNamara was resigning to become president of the World Bank. McNamara differed with Johnson and the military over Vietnam war policy amid an escalating anti-war movement.

At a ceremony in April, the Taubman brothers will receive an engraved medal and the title of American Historian Laureate. Previous winners have included Robert Caro 's“The Passage of Power,” Ron Chernow 's "Washington: A Life” and Beverly Gage's “G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century.”