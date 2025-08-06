A speeding motorist driving at 199 mph on Germany's Autobahn is fined more than $1,000

The driver was handed a fine of 900 euros ($1,043), stripped of two points from his driver’s license and banned from driving for three months, the Magdeurg police office said this week.

A roadside radar stand, known as an “Enforcement Trailer,” caught the motorist in a routine check. A reading from its display showed “the highest record speed” of 321 kph, police said Tuesday.

Germany's famed Autobahn motorways have captured fascination and interest around the world for their lack of speeding limits. German authorities and driving clubs have argued over the years about whether the policy should continue.

Limitless speeds aren’t universal on the Autobahn, though, as parts of the motorway are subject to speed limits. The section of the motorway where the record-breaking driver was caught has a limit of 120 kph (74.5 mph).