Canadian prime minister hails renewed relations with China during his Beijing visit

He met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who hailed the turnaround in relations — as did Carney, according to a statement from his office later Thursday. “Both sides welcomed the renewal of bilateral engagement,” the office said, including economic and financial issues, energy and security.

China's official Xinhua News Agency, paraphrasing Li, said he “welcomes more Canadian companies to invest in China and hopes that Canada will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in the country.”

Carney meets top leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

The Canadian government's push to boost ties has been made more pressing by higher import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. More than 75% percent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S., and Carney has set a goal of reducing that reliance by doubling Canada’s exports to other countries over the next decade.

He held meetings Thursday with several leading Chinese companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba, the state-owned oil company China National Petroleum Corp. and the leading electric vehicle battery producer CATL.

“We’re ready to build a new partnership — one that builds on the best of our past, and responds to the challenges of today,” Carney posted on X after his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday night.

Canada, following the U.S. lead, announced tariffs of 100% on EVs from China and 25% on steel and aluminum in 2024 under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Carney’s predecessor.

China responded by imposing duties of 100% on Canadian canola oil and meal and 25% on pork and seafood. It added a 75.8% tariff on canola seeds last August. Collectively, the import taxes effectively closed the Chinese market to Canadian canola exports, an industry group said.

China is hoping that Trump’s tariffs and other pressure tactics on allies such as Canada will drive them to pursue a foreign policy that is more independent from America’s. The government in Beijing has often accused the U.S. of rallying its allies to gang up on China, particularly under former President Joe Biden, Trump’s predecessor.

Canadian authorities incensed China in late 2018 when they detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., at the request of the United States, which wanted her extradited to face charges. China responded by detaining two Canadians on spying charges, casting a pall over relations for more than two years.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is accompanying Carney on the trip, told her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the prime minister looks forward to setting the course for the development of relations and restarting dialogue in various fields, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Wang described Carney's visit as a turning point that is expected to open up new prospects for the relationship, the statement said.